Single In Seoul: Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung aspire to seek romantic companionship in new film posters

Im Soo Jung will be seen starring opposite Lee Dong Wook in an upcoming Korean film titled Single in Seoul. It is an upcoming romantic comedy genre film that will be released in theaters on November 29. Previously the two actors have worked together in a K-drama titled Search: WWW. The character posters and a trailer starring Lee Dong Wook were released by Lotte Entertainment.

New posters for the upcoming film Single In Seoul released

The new posters released for the upcoming romantic comedy genre film show Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung playing the characters of Park Young Ho and Joo Hyeon Jin respectively. Lee Dong Wook has given some blockbuster K-dramas like Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, and more will be seen playing the role of a successful essay instructor and power influencer. Im Soo Jung who has impressed fans with her acting in All About My Wife, Search: WWW and more will be seen playing the role of an editor-in-chief who works at a publishing house. The two character posters released show each other’s single life. The poster of Young Ho reads 'I like being alone, but I want to be in a relationship' which gives relaxed expressions in downtown Seoul. Hyeon Jin is seen as full of excitement as an employee at a publishing company.

About Single In Seoul

Single In Seoul is a relatable romantic comedy film about Young Ho who is a power influencer and likes being alone and Hyeon Jin who is a chief editor at a publishing house but hates being alone. The two individuals collaborate to create a book on the single life. The film will have a theatrical release on November 29. The trailer and character posters starring Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung have been released. These posters stimulate curiosity about what kind of relationship and romance will develop between the characters.

