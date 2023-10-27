Single in Seoul: Lee Dong Wook, Im Soo Jung, more lead different lives at a publishing company in stills

Single in Seoul is an upcoming romance film starring actors Lee Dong Wook, Im Soo Jung, Esom and more. The film has recently unveiled new stills, giving us a glimpse into the lives of the characters and their dynamics. The film is set to premiere in November.

Single in Seoul new stills

One of the still of Single in Seoul shows Young Ho (played by Lee Dong Wook) as he is talking while sitting in what appears to be a meeting/ presentation at the publishing house he works in. Another still features Im Soo Jung, who plays Hyun Jin, who is standing in a bookstore with a smile on her face.

Another one of the still shows both Young Ho and Hyun Jin as they develop a closer connection, as they are seated, locking eyes against the picturesque backdrop of Namsan Mountain. In one of the still images, Young Ho and Hyun Jin are seen standing face to face with a traditional Korean palace in the background. These pictures build anticipation for the romance between these two individuals who lead entirely distinct lives.

In one of the stills, we see writer Hong played by Esom, a best-selling author renowned for her book series Single in the City. Another photo features Jin Pyo (Jang Hyun Sung), the president of the publishing company where Hyun Jin is employed, sitting alongside Hyun Jin and Young Ho, looking at them as they look at each other. Additionally, there's Kyung Ah (Kim Ji Young), a bookstore owner who specializes in selling flowers, who is happily looking at the books in her store.

One of the final stills depicts Yoon Jung (Lee Mi Do), who is known as the mood maker with her cheerful nature within the publishing company, Byung Soo (Lee Sang Yi), the youngest publisher at the firm, and Ye Ri (Ji Yi Soo), a designer at the publishing company. They are all seated side by side, their gaze fixed in the same direction looking at something/someone.

More about Single In Seoul

Single in Seoul is the upcoming heartfelt romantic film that revolves around a well-liked influencer, who likes living in solitude and an editor-in-chief who hates loneliness. The story delves into the unfolding events as they collaborate on a book centered around the single life.

Lee Dong Wook will assume the role of Young Ho, a popular essay instructor and influencer who finds comfort in being alone. Im Soo Jung will portray Hyun Jin, an editor-in-chief at a publishing company who struggles with being alone. Although she excels in her professional life, she can be a bit clumsy in her everyday affairs.

Single in Seoul is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on November 29, 2023.

