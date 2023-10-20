Single in Seoul poster: Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung yearn for love amidst fun solo life in upcoming film

Single in Seoul starring Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung released their poster prior to its release. There is a lot of hype surrounding the movie as the two famed actors come together for a warm romantic comedy for the winter. Lee Dong Wook has previously shown his versatile acting skills in various dramas like Goblin and Strangers from Hell. Im Soo Jung has also established herself as a talented actor with works like Mothers and Search: WWW.

Single in Seoul releases teaser poster

The Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung starrer Single in Seoul released their poster on October 20 prior to the release of the film on November 29. In the poster, the two actors can be smiling widely while both are clad in white clothes. The background of the city at night is lit with warm lights and the actors are also basking under the tungsten light. The poster exudes warmth and fuzziness which is perfect for the cold winters. The caption reads, “Though single life is good, I wish to date”.

More about Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung’s upcoming movie Single in Seoul

Lotte Entertainment revealed the trailer on October 4 which gave a fair idea about how the couple’s chemistry will work out. The two actors have previously worked together in Search: WWW too and fans eagerly await to see how the two will be featured together in this new project.

The movie which will be released on November 29, strives to tell a realistic story of everyday people and how they might crave love sometimes even when they are fully enjoying their single lives. The movie revolves around Park Young Ho and Joo Hyeon Jin played by Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung respectively. Park Young Ho is a successful academician and is single. He firmly believes that those who remain single can only know themselves well. Joo Hyun Joo writes for a magazine and is tasked to write about single people in the city. She looks for a deeper emotional connection with someone.





