Single in Seoul trailer OUT: Lee Dong Wook wishes to remain single, Im Soo Jung craves intimacy

Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung starrer Single in Seoul released their official trailer on October 4. The 40-second clip reveals how about the characters these actors would be playing. The two actors have also previously worked together in Search: WWW in 2019. It’ll be interesting to see how their chemistry works out in this film.

Breakdown of Single in Seoul trailer

On October 4, Lotte Entertainment released the trailer for the Single in Seoul. The trailer unveiled the wishes and wants of the two main protagonists Park Young Ho and Joo Hyeon Jin. Park Young Ho is played by Lee Dong Wook who is known for his works like Guardian: The Lonely and Great God and Tale of the Nine-Tailed among others. He plays an academician who likes to be single because he thinks that only those who remain single can truly know themselves. Joo Hyeon Jin is played by Im Soo Jung who has made her mark with projects like Search: WWW and Chicago Typewriter. Joo Hyeon Jin works for a magazine and is looking for a deeper connection with someone in her life. While both are happily single and have very different lives both crave emotional intimacy.

In the trailer, Park Young Ho asks all the singles when was the last time their heart skipped a beat. Then he goes on to explain that because of his single life, every day is heart-flattering and like a festival. On the other hand, Joo Hyun Jin wishes to make her intentions of wanting to date someone very clear. Though single life is fun, she wants a relationship.

More about Single in Seoul

Single is Seoul is a romantic comedy film with relatable notes. The movie is all set to be released on November 29 in the theatres. The movie directed by Park Bum Soo revolves around two characters who come across each other as Joo Hyeon Jin has to write about Singles in Seoul and the two collaborate for her project.

