Single’s Inferno 2 fame Kim Jin Young and Kian84 spotted in India? All you need to know about their visit

Kim Jin Young, the handsome and charming South Korean actor, model, and TV personality, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with his recent appearance in the hit reality dating show, Single's Inferno 2. The show, which has become popular among K-drama fans all over the world, features 10 single individuals who have to find their perfect match while living together on an island paradise.

Kim Jin Young and Kian84 visited India

It seems that Kim Jin Young is taking his talents and charisma to new heights as he visited India to shoot for his upcoming show. The news has been making rounds on social media, and fans can't wait to see their favorite star in a new light.

Kim Jin Young has been spotted in various locations around India, including the iconic Holy city of Varanasi and New Delhi. He uploaded a series of pictures at different locations in India along with Kian84. In the first photo, we can see him and Kian84 sitting at the door of a train while in the other we can see them walking in the railway station. In one picture, we can also see him with a stray dog.

The crew came to India to film the MBC Entertainment Show 'Around the World 2'. The show, which is set to launch in June 2023, will contain their trip adventures throughout India.

Fans are excited about their visit

Fans are excited to see what kind of a travel show Kim Jin Young will be working on and which all places will they visit in India. Whatever it may be, fans are sure to tune in to catch a glimpse of their favorite star in action.

Kim Jin Young's visit to India is not only an exciting opportunity for his fans but also a chance for him to explore and learn about Indian culture. Kim Jin Young's popularity has been on the rise, thanks to his charming personality and impressive acting skills. He has become a household name in South Korea, and his international fan base is growing rapidly.

Fans are always eager to see what projects he will take on next, and his trip to India has only fueled their excitement. His trip not only presents an opportunity for him to explore and learn about Indian culture but also to showcase his talents and charm on a new platform. Fans eagerly await the release of his upcoming show and can't wait to see what new adventures he will embark on.

