Single’s Inferno 2 stars Kim Se Jun and Kim Jin Young are like a couple straight out of K-Drama in a new video

In the latest video on Kim Jin Young’s YouTube channel Dex, he invited Se Jun, his co-star from Single’s Inferno 2 to talk about fashion and trying on new pieces. These two seemed to have more chemistry off screen than they had with anyone else on screen. They seemed to have no filter around each other and their sweet smiles and one-liners had us smiling hard! One could see the slight ‘aegyo’ they put for each other, clearly teasing the other over the course of the video.

In another video, Jin Young called Ji Yeon from Transit Love 2 and talked to her about the shows and what her experience was like. On February 22nd, the YouTube channel 'One Day Seven' posted a video of 'Transit love Ji Yeon & Single’s Inferno Dex Yeonp's World View Conflict'. In the video, Dex said, "If you're in Single’s Inferno 2 when I was there, I think there's a 70% chance that we'll be interested in each other."

In response, Lee Ji Yeon sympathized, saying, "I think I would have asked for a date too." Dex said "I have a little bit the same hairstyle as Tae Yi right now" and she told Jiyeon not to mention his name, which made them both laugh. They raised expectations for the main story by asking if there was anyone they were dating right now, and how much they paid for appearing in 'Single’s Inferno' and 'Transit Love'. In the main part, Lee Ji Yeon's aglio olio recipe, recent daily life, and behind-the-scenes of dating programs were revealed.

Netflix has become a hot topic by announcing that it will produce the third season of the love entertainment show 'Single’s Inferno'. 'Single’s Inferno' is a Netflix original dating program that seeks love on an uninhabited island called Inferno Island by appealing to its original charm without disclosing its age and occupation. The production team amplified expectations by revealing their aspiration, "Season 3 will show the original 'Single’s Inferno' with the appearance of unpredictable singles who met in a new place and rules."

