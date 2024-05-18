Single's Inferno 3 fame Lee Gwan Hee joins Physical 100's Amotti and more at Bonboo ENT

Professional basketball player Lee Gwan Hee, renowned for his stint on 'Single's Inferno 3', has signed with entertainment agency Bonboo ENT. With a roster including sportainers like Choo Sung Hoon, Amotti and more, Lee Gwan Hee's move sparks excitement among netizens for his potential ventures in entertainment, while maintaining his role as a shooting guard for Changwon LG Sakers in the KBL.

Lee Gwan Hee to be managed by Bonboo ENT

On May 18, exciting news was announced as professional basketball player Lee Gwan Hee, renowned for his recent stint on the Netflix original dating reality show Single's Inferno 3, announced his signing with an entertainment agency.

Lee Gwan Hee has officially joined Bonboo ENT, a prestigious agency known for representing sportainers (sports + entertainers) like Choo Sung Hoon, Kim Dong Hyun, Park Tae Hwan, Physical 100 winner Amotti and more. With his undeniable talent and charisma, Lee Gwan Hee is poised to captivate audiences in the entertainment industry under the guidance of Bonboo ENT.

Netizens have expressed their anticipation for Lee Gwan Hee's transition into the world of entertainment, particularly recalling his "devilish charms" that captivated audiences during his time on Single's Inferno 3.

Despite his foray into entertainment, Lee Gwan Hee remains a prominent figure in the sports realm as a shooting guard for the Changwon LG Sakers in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Get to know Lee Gwan Hee

Professional basketball player Lee Gwan Hee gained widespread recognition for his appearance on the Netflix original dating reality show Single's Inferno season 3. Born on April 29, 1988, Lee Gwan Hee stands tall at 6.3 ft and plays as a shooting guard in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

He notably represented the LG Sakers, following a stint with the Seoul Samsung Thunders. Beyond his athletic achievements, Lee Gwan Hee stood out on Single's Inferno 3 for his confident demeanor and interactions with women.

Subsequently, in December 2023, addressing rumors about his relationship with Choi Hye Sun post-show, Lee Gwan Hee clarified on his YouTube channel that they are not a couple, citing geographical challenges and busy schedules. His candid response provided clarity amidst ongoing speculation, showcasing Gwan Hee's transparency and dedication to his career.

