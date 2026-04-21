Single’s Inferno 3 star Yoon Ha Jeong announces marriage: ‘Promising a lifetime together this coming October’

Impressing the audience with her bold and honest appearance as a part of the Netflix dating reality show, Single’s Inferno, Yoon Ha Jeong was a contestant on the third installment of the program, which aired a couple of years ago. Due to her expressive nature and friendly personality, she became a fan favorite and has continued to be a beloved celebrity since. Now, she has announced marriage plans in a new update on her social media account.

Single's Inferno 3 participant announces marriage

This Tuesday came with a big, happy update for the fans of Single’s Inferno 3. While not letting the world get even a hint of her dating ever since the show ended, Yoon Ha Jeong announced her marriage plans for the latter half of this year.

“Hello, this is Yoon Ha Jeong.

Over the past nearly three years, through Single’s Inferno 3, I’ve been able to receive so much love and support from all of you, and it has truly been a very happy time.

And today, I would like to share that I will be promising a lifetime together this coming October with someone precious I’ve been with for a long time.

I would be grateful if you could warmly support this new beginning as well, and send lots of blessings.

I will never forget the gratitude I have for you. I’ll repay you through a better side of myself.”

She accompanied the post with a selfie of herself, carrying a big bouquet of pink roses, likely from her fiancé. Check out the post below.

Not specifying who the person is she’ll be marrying, nor revealing his face or tagging him in the update, fans of the star are very curious about his identity. Apart from having appeared on the dating program, Yoon Ha Jeong is also a well-known TV host and influencer in South Korea.

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