Single’s Inferno 4's Theo Jang thinks Lee Si An is a 'Pick me girl'? Dating show star reacts to controversy

The contestants of Single’s Inferno 4 continue to be under intense scrutiny, with every action, both on and off the show, sparking heated online debates. This time, Theo Jang has found himself at the center of controversy after engaging with a comment that criticized fellow contestant Lee Si An.

The issue arose when fans noticed that Theo had liked a comment labeling Lee Si An as a “pick me girl”, a term often used to describe women perceived as seeking male validation at the expense of other women. Whether or not he intentionally engaged with the remark, his action did not go unnoticed. Viewers took to social media to express their disappointment, accusing him of reinforcing negative stereotypes and contributing to online hostility toward Lee Si An.

As criticism mounted, discussions about Theo’s behavior spread across various platforms, with some calling him out for carelessness, while others speculated whether the interaction was simply a mistake. The situation escalated quickly, prompting Theo to respond.

In response to the backlash, Theo addressed the situation in an Instagram comment after receiving messages questioning his engagement with the controversial remark. However, both his response and the original comment were later deleted. Despite this, screenshots of the exchange surfaced online, with users sharing a summary of his explanation.

Theo clarified that his social media is flooded with comments, direct messages, and notifications daily, making it difficult to monitor everything he interacts with. He emphasized that his engagement was unintentional and apologized for any misunderstanding. Additionally, he reassured fans that he maintains a positive relationship with both Lee Si An and Yuk Jun Seo, urging people not to allow online discourse to create unnecessary tensions or misrepresent relationships between contestants.

Advertisement

The controversy quickly made its way to fan communities, with discussions on Reddit and Twitter highlighting differing opinions on the issue. Some viewers appreciated Theo’s response and believed the situation was blown out of proportion, acknowledging that accidental interactions on social media are common. Others, however, felt that public figures, especially reality show contestants under the spotlight, should be more cautious about their online activity, as their actions can contribute to harmful rumors.

With the show still ongoing and emotions running high among fans, it remains to be seen how both the contestants and the audience will handle the increasing attention and debates surrounding Single’s Inferno 4.