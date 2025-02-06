Single’s Inferno 5 CONFIRMED: Netflix to film new season in June, exploring late 2025 release

Single’s Inferno, the popular South Korean dating show, has been confirmed for the 5th season! Currently, the 4th installment of the show is airing and a new part has been confirmed ahead of the finale. The concept of the show follows a group of men and women who compete against each other to find their one true love.

On February 5, 2025, Netflix officially announced the confirmation for Single’s Inferno season 5. Start Company, the production team behind the dating show, has already begun the casting process for Season 5, according to insider reports. Filming is reportedly scheduled to begin in June 2025, with the new season expected to premiere later that year. When approached for confirmation, a Netflix representative stated, “We are still finalizing details and cannot share further information at this time.”

Even with Single’s Inferno 4 still airing, Netflix has already pushed forward with plans for a new installment, fueled by the show’s ongoing popularity. Single’s Inferno remains one of the best original programs on the streaming platform and season 4 is currently a hot topic, consistently drawing attention.

Data from the K-content analysis firm Good Data Corporation reveals that the show claimed the No. 1 spot in the TV-OTT non-drama rankings for the fifth week of January 2025. Additionally, it has maintained a spot in Netflix’s top 10 non-English TV shows for three consecutive weeks.

Lee Da Hee, Kyuhyun, Hong Jin Kyung, Hanhae, and Dex returned as panelists to continue their analysis and discussions on the interactions between the contestants. Meanwhile, the participants Kim Tae Hwan, Kook Dong Ho, Jang Tae Oh, Kim Jung Soo, Yook Jun Seo, and Ahn Jong Hoon, alongside female contestants Lee Si An, Jung Yoo Jin, Kim Min Seol, Bae Ji Yeon, Kim Hye Jin, Kim Ah Rin, and Park Hae Rin, continue their journey to find romance.

Single’s Inferno 4 consists of a total of 12 episodes, with episodes 9 and 10 dropping on February 4, 2025. The next two final episodes will be released on February 11, 2025, with the contestants making their final pick.