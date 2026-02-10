Single’s Inferno 5 Ending: Did Choi Mina Sue walk out alone? All about final couples in dating show

Single’s Inferno 5, the latest season of the popular Korean Netflix dating series, aired its last episodes on February 10, 2026. After premiering on January 20, the show released 10 episodes before the last week, where two more parts were dropped. Many were curious about how many final pairings would be formed owing to the 15-contestant lineup. In the end, a whopping 5 couples walked out together, walking hand-in-hand, from the Inferno to the Paradise in real life.

Single’s Inferno 5 final pairings

With a total of 12 episodes released across four weeks, Single’s Inferno 5 invited the attention of plenty. Every week, the choices of the participants were discussed widely online, gathering support and criticism alike. With the finale on Wednesday, the final couples walking out together were revealed as follows.

1. Kim Min Gee and Song Seung Il: Even with so many ups and downs to their relationship, the real Queen of this season walked in arms with the man she had her eyes set on right from the get-go. Even with many moments of them knocking on other doors, the couple came out on the other side happy and together.

2. Park Hee Sun and Lim Su Been: The most would-they would-they-not pairing in the Inferno, viewers remained at the edge of their seats till the last moments. As Su Been contemplated his choices and Hee Sun enjoyed her time with Lee Sung Hun, the two chose each other in the end.

3. Lee Joo Young and Kim Jae Jin: While many tried to sway her heart, Joo Young stayed true to her heart and went with the hilarious oddball, dancer Jae Jin. They were the perfect and most stable fit among all the contestants on the show.

4. Kim Go Eun and Woo Sung Min: With the attention of three men at her feet, Go Eun had a tough choice to make. She grabbed the one who gave her peace and did not confuse her, going for the dedicated Sung Min after everything that went down with Jo I Geon.

5. Choi Mina Sue and Lee Sung Hun: Having the highest screentime across episodes and inviting the most polarizing views of them all, Choi Mina Sue was juggling 4 to 5 men at one point, trying to talk with everyone and stick to her instincts, much like the premise of the show expected. In the end, the comfortable vibes with Lee Sung Hun, aka Samuel Lee, won her heart.

