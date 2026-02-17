Single’s Inferno 5‘s Choi Mina Sue reveals truth behind Hong Jin Kyung’s apology, ‘Acted strangely’

Model Choi Mina Sue became the center of attention once she appeared on Single’s Inferno 5. The beauty pageant star displayed her charms on the dating reality show, getting involved with multiple people, as is the format. Her choices and words on the show became a widespread controversy, resulting in polarizing comments from everyone, including the panelists, who were not happy with some of her behavior. Later, one of them, Hong Jin Kyung, a former model herself, shared a photo apologizing for her reaction, which was posted on her Instagram. Now, the participant is opening up about how the scene played out.

Choi Mina Sue reveals if Hong Jin Kyung came up with the apology photo plan

Revealing how the after-party apology happened, Choi Mina Sue told Star News, “It was my first time attending such a wrap party. Later on while eating, senior Hong Jin Kyung cheerfully approached me, apologized immediately, and suggested taking a photo together. I really appreciated her lighthearted way of handling the issue.

Sharing if the photo’s concept was actually the older star’s idea, she revealed that while being worried about people’s criticism of the snap, it was Hong Jin Kyung’s professionalism that helped them. She also revealed other cast members’ reactions, “The panelists apologized to all the cast members. We were actually very grateful. It was a very warm moment.”

The 26-year-old also revealed if the public’s widely negative reaction to her decisions on the show affected her, sharing that she tried not to look up the reactions. Moreover, she admitted that her choices surprised her at times, “The panelists’ honest reactions helped viewers relate. Even I acted strangely at times. I think their comments were justified.”

Meanwhile, Choi Mina Sue ended up choosing contestant Lee Sung Hun in the end, although the two did not decide to date outside of the show owing to their starkly different schedules and living arrangements. Two couples have hinted at real life relationships, including Lim Subeen and Park Heesun as well as Kim Jaejin and Lee Jooyoung.

