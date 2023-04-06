Single’s Inferno’ Breakout Star Moon Sehun Joins Chorokbaem E&M, Set to Make Debut in Entertainment Industry

Moon Sehun is a rising star who gained popularity after appearing on the reality show 'Single's Inferno' and has recently signed an exclusive contract with Chorokbaem E&M. Chorokbaem E&M has a reputation for representing popular artists, including but not limited to Lee Youngja, Hong Jinkyung, Kim Sook, Kim Nayoung, and Boom. Agency Chorokbaem E&M broke the aforementioned piece of news on April 5, 2023. The company then went on to add that Moon Sehun is a talented artist and that the company would do its best to promote and support him.

Moon Sehun or Moonshine

Moon Sehun, also known as Moonshine, is a Korean-American DJ and music producer who appeared as one of the contestants on the South Korean reality dating show ‘Single’s Inferno’. Moon Sehun was one of the most popular contestants on the show, known for his easy-going personality and charming smile. However, he was eliminated on episode six of the show, leaving fans disappointed.

Despite his elimination, Moon Sehun's appearance on 'Single's Inferno' helped to boost his popularity and brought him to the attention of a wider audience. Moon Sehun has since continued to pursue his music career, releasing new music and performing at various events. He has also continued to maintain a strong social media presence, where he interacts with fans and shares updates on his life and career.

‘Single's Inferno’ is a South Korean reality dating show that premiered on March 9, 2021. ‘Single's Inferno’ follows twelve single men and women who are brought to an island paradise to find love. The contestants must pair up with each other and complete challenges together to earn ‘hearts’ that determine their rank on the show. At the end of each episode, the contestants must re-pair, and the two contestants with the lowest ranks are eliminated.

‘Single’s Inferno’ went on to become one of the most-watched non-English variety shows on Netflix during the year of its premiere. The refactors behind the same were many. For starters, the show had an interesting premise of bringing together single men and women to an isolated island where they were forced to form connections and find love. This created a sense of drama and intrigue as viewers tuned in to see which contestants would form connections with each other and who would be eliminated each week.

