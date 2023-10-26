Single's Inferno fame Dex to make his acting debut with webtoon-based drama i Shopping; Report

Dex is reportedly soon making his acting debut in a webtoon-based drama. Reports surfaced on the South Korean media outlet suggest the same. The drama offered is titled i Shopping. Dex gained mainstream attention through his military program on YouTube called Fake Men. He has made appearances in shows like Netflix's Single's Inferno, Zombiverse, Game Of Blood, and more.

Dex reported to make his acting debut with new drama titled i Shopping

On October 26, according to an exclusive report by Sports Chosun, a South Korean media outlet, it was revealed that Dex may enter the acting world. The name of the drama is i Shopping and is based on a webtoon. In response, Dex's agency shared that he received an offer to star in i Shopping and is currently positively reviewing the offer.

i Shopping is an action thriller depicting the survival and revenge of children abandoned by their adoptive parents. The drama i Shopping is based on the Kakao webtoon of the same name, illustrated by Ryu Ga Myeong and written by Eom Se Yoon. It gained immense attention owing to its unconventional setting and thrilling storyline. A setup refers to an adoption broker organization secretly supplying children to those who want to adopt and offering a willingness to remove the child if a refund is requested.

Who is Dex of Single's Inferno?

Dex's real name is Kim Jin Young, born on June 9, 1995. He runs a YouTube channel under the name Kick the Hurdle Studio. Dex previously was a member of the South Korean military's Underwater Demolition Team, aka UDT.

Detailed information about Dex's role in i Shopping drama has not been disclosed as of yet. Dex is currently gearing up for the release of the show's third season alongside Kian 84. The show is titled Adventure by Accident. Dex has also visited India recently.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Death's Game: Park So Dam and Seo In Guk's upcoming thriller drops FIRST poster, confirms December release