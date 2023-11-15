Single’s Inferno, Nineteen To Twenty and more; pick your favorite Korean dating reality show

Reality TV shows are popular and enjoyable to watch because they feature real people instead of fictional characters. This authenticity makes it easier for viewers to relate to the participants and genuinely root for them as they navigate along their real lives and express their emotions. The ups and downs, the good and the bad we witness in reality shows as we witness genuine people playing out their lives in various settings and formats make it interesting for us to watch.

Among the various reality TV genres, dating shows hold a special place for many fans. Beyond the drama, suspense, heartbreak, and endearing moments, Korean dating shows stand out with their unique formats and captivating cast chemistry, providing a refreshing and entertaining viewing experience.

Korean dating reality shows

After the success of shows like Single's Inferno, Korean reality dating shows on Netflix experienced a significant surge in viewership for non-English reality programs. Single's Inferno, an eight-episode reality-dating show on Netflix, featured an attractive cast of singles on a deserted island, competing for opportunities to upgrade to a luxury hotel for better accommodations and one-on-one dates.

Other Korean dating shows, such as Heart Signal, Love Catcher, and Love and Joy, also gained attention, contributing to the rising popularity of non-English reality content on the streaming platform. Even before the pandemic, these shows, with their diverse formats and cast members, had already captured the hearts of avid K-drama and K-pop fans. The recently released Nineteen to Twenty, focusing on cute high school romance, has resonated with many viewers as well. Given the rising popularity and the return of Single's Inferno with season 3; pick your favorite Korean dating reality show from the poll below.

