Single’s Inferno season 3 to feature former contestant Jin Young as panelist; See details

On Single's Inferno, Kim Jin Young revealed his past as a UDT soldier before his discharge. Currently working as a YouTuber and vlogger, he aspires to create military content. Impressively, he showcased his skills by swiftly winning the men capture the flag match on Single's Inferno season 2. With his military training, Jin Young stands a high chance of triumphing in Zombieverse, as evidenced by his Instagram posts announcing his involvement.

Jin Young to return as a panelist in Single’s Inferno

According to reports, the YouTuber and fan favorite from season 2 will be appearing as a panelist on season 3 of the popular Netflix series Single's Inferno. DEX gained attention during his stint on the romance reality show, leaving a lasting impression on viewers. Since his time on Single's Inferno., DEX has been busy with various television appearances. He joined Gian84 on MBC's Trip Around the World 2, showcased his skills on Running Man, and shared his stories on Radio Star.

Jin Young AKA Dex in Zombieverse

Speculations arose among fans that Jin Young, a participant from Single's Inferno season 2, would be joining the cast of Zombieverse. Netflix's official page for the series even tagged him with his stage name, Dex, fueling the rumors. The speculations turned out to be true when Netflix released a new teaser featuring Jin Young front and center.

Recruitment opens for Single's Inferno season 3

Netflix Korea recently announced the return of the highly popular dating reality series, Single's Inferno. The show is seeking brave singles willing to put their love lives on the line. Recruitment has officially begun, welcoming applications from individuals interested in participating. To be considered, applicants are required to submit their basic details such as name, age, occupation, and relationship status, along with accompanying photos. While existing cast members may recommend acquaintances or friends for the show, this casting call presents an equal opportunity for anyone looking to take part.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Single’s Inferno 2 fame Kim Jin Young and Kian84 spotted in India? All you need to know about their visit