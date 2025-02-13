Single’s Inferno season 5 confirmed a day after season 4 finale; a first for Netflix Korea

Fans of Single’s Inferno have a major reason to celebrate! Netflix has officially confirmed that Season 5 is in production, marking a historic moment for Korean variety shows. With this announcement, Single’s Inferno becomes the first Korean reality series on the platform to reach a fifth season, proving its status as one of the most popular dating shows worldwide.

Since its debut, Single’s Inferno has hooked audiences with its unique concept, bringing together a group of singles who must find romance while stranded on a remote island. Isolated from modern comforts, contestants compete in challenges to earn a chance to escape to Paradise, a luxurious resort where they can spend time with their chosen love interest. Through unexpected twists, deep emotional connections, and dramatic decisions, participants ultimately decide who they want to leave the island with, stepping back into the real world either as a couple or alone.

A huge part of the show’s charm lies in its panel of commentators, who watch and react alongside the audience. Featuring Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae, and former contestant Dex, the panel delivers sharp, amusing, and sometimes brutally honest commentary that fuels online discussions. Their insights, playful debates, and hilarious reactions enhance the viewing experience, making fans feel as though they are watching the show with friends.

Following the confirmation of Season 5, the show’s producers, Kim Jae Won, Kim Jung Hyun, and Park Soo Ji, shared their appreciation for the fans who have supported the series. In a statement, they expressed their excitement for the upcoming season, saying, “Thanks to your immense love and support, we’ve made it to Season 5. We will listen closely to our viewers and return with an even more refined and thrilling new season”, as quoted by Kbizoom.

The show quickly rose to fame, with its first season making history as the first Korean reality show to enter Netflix’s Global Top 10. Season 2 went on to accumulate over 65 million viewing hours, and subsequent seasons have consistently ranked among the most-watched non-English reality series on the platform.

While details regarding the cast and format of the new season remain undisclosed, excitement is already building for what surprises Single’s Inferno will bring next. With four successful seasons already available for streaming, the show continues to draw in new viewers while keeping longtime fans eagerly awaiting its return. As production for Single’s Inferno Season 5 gets underway, fans can expect more heart-fluttering moments, intense competition, and unexpected twists.