Single’s Inferno star Free Zia to make a comeback, reportedly joins Sublime Artist Agency

Single’s Inferno fame Free Zia will reportedly be joining Sublime Artist Agency. Media sources like TV Media Korea and others have recently revealed that Free Zia might sign an exclusive contract with South Korean artist agency Sublime. The contract with Sublime will officially mark Zia’s entertainment industry comeback. The Single’s Inferno star will even resume her broadcasting activities. The aforementioned sources additionally revealed that Zia’s candidacy for recruitment is currently being reviewed by Sublime Artist Agency.

Free Zia (Song Ji Ah) is a South Korean model and YouTuber who hails from Busan. She majored in dancing at South Korea’s Hanyang University. Free Zia rose to international fame following the release and success of South Korean dating survival show Single’s Inferno. The show aired in late 2021. It was a massive commercial success and went on to become one of Netflix’s most-watched non-English shows. Free Zia’s popularity skyrocketed at the time of Single’s Inferno’s airing. She was often praised for her doll-like visuals The star however was soon caught amidst a controversy regarding the use of counterfeit luxury items.

Following the aforementioned incident, Free Zia ended her pre-existing contract with her managing agency and has since been distant from any contracts. Her former agency also released an official statement that revealed that the artist and the agency had discussed their future aspirations at length before finally coming to the conclusion of ending Free Zia’s contract. Recently, the Single’s Inferno star has only been active on her official social media. Her YouTube channel is known for her vlogs.

Single’s Inferno is a South Korean dating survival show that first aired in 2021. Single’s Inferno is one of South Korea’s most popular dating shows. The show became a hit in multiple regions and its gripping premise kept the viewers hooked throughout its run. The contestants navigate through a plethora of challenges and pave their way to ‘Paradise’ - an island on the show that is adorned with all sorts of comfort and luxury. The premise’s finest part comes when the contestants have to make their way to the Single’s Inferno, an island that is Paradise’s polar opposite in character. While contestants on the Single’s Inferno have to do everything on their own, Paradise provides them with a variety of luxuries.

