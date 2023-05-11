Single’s Inferno star Song Jia looks drop dead gorgeous in new profile photos for Sublime Artist Agency

On May 10th, Sublime said, “We signed an exclusive contract with Song Jia, who is influential in various fields as a creator and YouTuber. I am happy to be with Song Jia, who has various talents, in her new start.” Song Jia has expanded her awareness by sharing her own beauty tips and fashion sense while running the YouTube channel 'Freezia'. She appeared in Netflix's 'Single’s Inferno', which aired in 2021, and she garnered a lot of attention.

Song Jia’s controversy:

However, she was caught up in gossip for wearing 'fake' luxury goods and stopped his activities. At the time, Song Jia said, “At first, I bought (a fake product) because it was so pretty, and she was loved by many people. I couldn't come to my senses and fell more and more into it. It's really pathetic,” she apologized, saying, “I will take responsibility for my mistakes until the end.” Song Jia, who resumed her activities in June of 2022 after six months of self-reflection, had her contract with Hyowon CNC, co-directed by actress Kang Yewon, expired earlier this year.

Entering Sublime:

As Song Jia announced a new beginning through an exclusive contract, expectations are growing as she is expected to show synergy with Sublime by playing an active part in various fields with her sense and honesty as a weapon with her trendy charm. HLL, the parent company of Sublime, which signed an exclusive contract with Song Jia, various leading publishers, Kim Yunji, Hani, Jackson (GOT7), Youngjae (GOT7), Eutteum Han, Jung Yein, Lim Nayoung, Kim Jinkyung, Han Hyunmin, Lina, etc. Based on expertise and know-how in each field as entertainment, they are actively supporting the domestic and overseas activities of their artists.

Song Jia:

On May 10th, Song Jia said on Instagram, "I have a new family now.” Song Jia said, “I will work harder this year so that I can meet the Prings more often. I hope to meet a lot of new Prings as well as Prings who have always been cheering for me. Thank you for waiting for me, and I'll be back soon on YouTube," asking for fans' support.

ALSO READ: BTS' V surpasses 13 million followers on Spotify; Becomes the most-followed K-pop soloist on platform

Advertisement