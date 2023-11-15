Single’s Inferno to return with season 3; Confirms release date and change of rules in thrilling trailer

Single's Inferno 3 gears up for its release on December 12, ready to heat your screens once again on Netflix. Following the success of its previous seasons, the show promises a rollercoaster of emotions, combining love, drama, and excitement in a unique dating reality format. Fans’ anticipation is already elevated by the concept of heaven and hell.

Single’s Inferno 3 – Dex joins the panel and new concept

This season of Single's Inferno is gearing up to be the most sizzling and improved one so far, surpassing the excitement of the previous two. The dedicated production team has put in extra effort to ensure it's more thrilling and upgraded than ever before. What adds an intriguing twist is the increased emphasis on the themes of heaven and hell, promising contestants some exciting surprises. Moreover, participants will face a set of new rules, making this season even more dynamic.

Single's Inferno 3 is set to explore the themes of heaven and hell more prominently than its predecessors, incorporating fresh rules to challenge the contestants. Adding a new dynamic to the show, Dex, a participant from the second season, will now join the existing panel members, including Hong Jin Kyung, Kyuhyun, Hanhae, and Lee Da Hee.

About Single’s Inferno

Single's Inferno garnered widespread acclaim during its initial and subsequent seasons, featuring a unique premise of bringing together young, attractive, and unattached individuals on a secluded island in pursuit of romantic connections. Throughout the series, participants encountered diverse challenges, forged relationships, and grappled with the intricacies of contemporary dating dynamics. While Single's Inferno offers its fair share of romance, it goes beyond, delving into the personal journeys of contestants, shedding light on their challenges, uncertainties, and aspirations. This genuineness has struck a chord with the audience, improving the show's relatability and emotional connection.

As Netflix confirms the release date i.e. December 12 for Single's Inferno 3, viewers are gearing up for a binge-worthy experience filled with love, drama, and excitement. With a stellar cast, new twists, and the global reach of the streaming giant, this season promises to set the screen on fire and leave audiences craving for more.

