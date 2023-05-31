Single’s Inferno’s Shin Seul Ki, IVE’s Wonyoung’s sister Jang Da Ah, WJSN’s Bona star in webtoon based drama

TVING's original drama 'Pyramid Game' revealed the arrangement of actors who will lead the drama on May 31st. The story of a school that serves as a mirror for a violent society will be told by new actors Jang Da Ah, Ryu Da In, and Kim Ji Yeon (WJSN's Bona). In Baekyeon Girls' High School, where each grade is determined by monthly vote and the student who earns an F grade becomes a legal victim of school violence, the drama 'Pyramid Game' tells the story of a high school girl who had to escape bullying and becomes essentially a fighter to end the game. It is inspired by a well-known webtoon.

The cast lineup:

Sung Suji, played by Kim Ji Yeon or Bona of WJSN, leads a rebellion and soon finds herself the target of school bullying. Sung Suji is a person who breaks the rigid pyramid hierarchy that oppressed her classroom and provides relief to other poor students. She grew up as the Korean Joan of Arc from an outcast transfer student. Many are curious about Kim Ji Yeon's transformation into an actor, given that the dramas 'Twenty-Five, Twenty-One' and 'Joseon Attorney,' among others, demonstrated her extensive acting range. Jang Da Ah, the older sister of Jang Wonyoung of the group IVE, Ryu Da In, and Kang Na Eon, who gained attention on tvN's 'Crash Course in Romance,' will lead the drama by switching between being a victim, a gamer, and a bystander. Likewise, Jung Ha Dam, who has arisen as a promising star in Crash Course in Romance, Shin Seul Ki, who gathered consideration with 'Single's Inferno 2', and Ha Yul Ri, who had serious areas of strength for an in 'The Red Sleeves', will likewise join to raise assumptions.

Shin Seul Ki:

Shin Seul Ki received love and appreciation for her visuals and attitude in Single’s Inferno 2 but after the series wrapped up, she still maintained popularity with her Instagram updates and now that she will be making her acting debut she joined the cast of Pyramid Game with other rookie actresses as well as experienced actresses. The unique part is that even the actors that have some experience, is still less, which will allow them to properly immerse themselves in the drama and their characters.

