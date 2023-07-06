Sion and Yushi's new teammates to be picked on NCT Universe: LASTART; Here's all we know about pre-debut show

Their pre-debut reality show, NCT Universe: LASTART, released a teaser video on their YouTube channel on the 5th of July. The video showcased the intense training process the trainees went through and built up curiosity by revealing their silhouettes. The second half of the teaser highlighted the trainees' determination and the anticipation for NCT Universe: LASTART grew.

NCT Universe: LASTART new teaser video

The teaser video also revealed that out of the ten trainees, only four, excluding two from SMROOKIES, will be chosen as the final members. This selection process has attracted attention worldwide due to its systematic nature and the journey toward its debut. NCT Universe: LASTART will air for the first time on July 27th. It is a pre-debut reality program featuring a new team from NCT, one of the three rookie teams mentioned in the SM 3.0: NEW IP 2023 video. Male trainees participating in the show will compete in ongoing missions to secure their spot as debut members.

What is NCT Universe: LASTART?

The name of the program, LASTART, combines 'LAST' and 'START,' symbolizing the end of NCT's infinite expansion and the beginning of a new team. This announcement has generated significant interest from global fans as it not only introduces a new NCT team but also provides a behind-the-scenes look at the process of launching a new SM Entertainment team.

NCT Universe: LASTART will be broadcasted in Korea, Japan, and the United States. It will be available on Hulu and Nippon TV channels in Japan, KOCOWA+ (wave Americas) for North, Central, and South America, and ENA channels and TVing in Korea. Further information about the program will be released in due course. Mark your calendars for the premiere of NCT Universe: LASTART on July 27th, where you can witness the journey of NCT NEW TEAM before their official debut.

