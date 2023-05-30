Siren: Survive the Island Part 1 Review: Korean survival show pits strongest and best in entertaining watch

Name: Siren: Survive the Island

Premiere date: 30 May 2023

Creator: Lee Eun Kyung

Number of episodes: 10

Genre: Reality, Action

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Siren: Survive the Island Concept

Following Physical: 100’s success, Netflix Korea has returned with another hard hitting survival show. This time real-life heroes have been approached to lead the female-centric show displaying their unparalleled grit and strength. Four people teams from six different walks of life including police, firefighters, stunt, bodyguards, soldiers, and athletes, compete to become the last remaining team on the island. As they take over each other’s bases with tactics and force, ‘Siren: Survive the Island’ presents an interesting foreground. Five episodes of the reality survival show have been released on May 30, with the other five scheduled for a release on June 6, one week later.

Initial Opinion on Siren: Survive the Island

Much like the famed ‘Single's Inferno’ which has inferno and paradise islands, ‘Siren: Survive the Island’ revolves around an island called the ‘Fire Island’. Here 24 participants divided into six teams fight to protect their base in a relentless battle that spans over a week’s time. They are assigned colors and bases, as well as provided with a zip-lock bag full of personal items to take, with some basic necessities provided. Hailing from diverse backgrounds, each very crucial and strategic in a society, the women bet the name of their professions to come out on top. While the idea was completely never-seen-before, seeing Presidential bodyguards, high ranking soldiers, and national athletes gravel for survival definitely gave an edge to the program. Exchanging their burned calories for food and/or necessities was a clever feature we enjoyed watching on the show.

Overall Review of Siren: Survive the Island

A short watch for fans of action and thrill, this show pulls you in at first. Eventually, as it wears on, you see the strategies slipping in and tension rising many folds. Various professionals’ way of thinking is explored upon as they feel out each others’ strengths and weaknesses. With one wrong move, you could lose your spot in the game. The limited episodes present little time for build-up however we appreciate the no-nonsense and continuously progressing storyline.

We recommend it for the best one-day binge-watch this week and we are definitely coming back next week to check out the winning team!

