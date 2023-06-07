Siren: Survive the Island Part 2 Review: Underdogs for the win, Korean survival show runs on wit and thrill

Name: Siren: Survive the Island

Premiere date: 30 May 2023 (Part 2 premiere on June 6)

Creators: Director Lee Eun Kyung and writer Chae Jin Ah

Number of episodes: 10

Genre: Reality, Action

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

About Siren: Survive the Island

The show brings together professionals from six valued vocations including police, firefighters, stunt, bodyguards, soldiers, and athletes. A team of four participants is formed among people who (mostly) don’t know each other outside the program but share a common job profile. Exuding strength- physical and mental, becomes of prime importance on the show as the 24 contestants are tested across various levels of games.

Part 2 of Siren: Survive the Island

The first five episodes introduced the game and the teams, swiftly moving to start with the rounds of acquiring the most coveted base spots and then planning to take over other teams’ lands by planning a coup. Through many difficulties and an uncertain schedule that would make them be on edge at all times, ready for the next attack, some persevered while others lost their precious bases. However, the eliminated teams were taken to a separate island to hold on for a consolation match.

The cliffhanger from the last week left all viewers wondering which team would win in an arm wrestling battle for a benefit. Team Athlete came out on top, scoring a chance to decide which team stands at an advantage. However, soon the tables turned and Team Firefighter found themselves to be receiving a massive tip over the others and getting to decide the time for the battle. Choosing the athletes as their alliance, they take charge of Team Soldier’s base and with a few hiccups in place, manage to take out Team Guard soon after.

Siren: Survive the Island Final battle

In the end, once allies, Team Athlete and Team Firefighter are pitted against each other in an exciting fight for the win. Spoiler alert, it’s the wit and strategic use of their many bases, that has the athletes coming out on top, much to the shock of everyone. Once the underdogs, their quick thinking made them the final winners of the show, with every member devoting towards success.

Netizens also noted the presence of a former ‘Physical: 100’ contestant in the Team Soldier. Kang Eun Mi was eliminated in the second round during her previous appearance. Her actions towards the end of the show had some netizens criticize her, however a clear apology soon after cooled the atmosphere.

The show set itself apart by announcing no cash prize for the winners and instead having all 24 players receive equal amounts as payment and giving their time as well as efforts for the program. The female participants were given an opportunity to bring honor to their profession and talk about their daily lives as well as use the know-how from their special careers in planning better for all games.

We enjoyed watching, ‘Siren: Survive the Island’, how about you?

