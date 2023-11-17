SISTAR19 subunit with Hyolyn and Bora to make comeback after 11 years

SISTAR19, the iconic powerhouse duo, is set to make a stunning return to the music scene. On November 17, it was officially announced that SISTAR19, the beloved unit comprising SISTAR members Hyolyn and Bora, will be making a comeback in January next year.

SISTAR19 set to make comeback after a decade of hiatus

On November 17 KST, multiple media outlets confirmed the plans for Hyolyn and Bora to stage a comeback as SISTAR19 in January 2024. Reuniting after 11 years, the duo is set to revamp every aspect, from vocals to choreography, aiming to bring a fresh new trend to their style.

SISTAR19's return marks their first comeback in over a decade. Their unit debut with the hit Ma Boy was in 2011, and their last release was the single Gone Not Around Any Longer in 2013. While it is anticipated that Hyolyn, who has already pursued a solo career as a female vocalist, will take a leading role in the comeback, fans are waiting to witness Bora who is determined to showcase her abilities even more prominently.

More details regarding the project's title, format, and release date will be disclosed at a later time. The upcoming project will mark Hyolyn's first music release since her single This Love with Korean-Canadian singer Paul Blanco earlier this year. Hyolyn also participated in Mnet’s competition series Queendom 2 last year as the sole soloist among five girl groups.

Meanwhile, Bora contributed to fellow SISTAR member Soyou’s single Aloha from her mini-album Summer Recipe released in July. Although currently signed to different agencies, the duo will release the project through Klap Entertainment. It has been confirmed that SISTAR's former agency, Starship Entertainment, has provided full support for the release.

Watch Ma Boy here-

More about SISTAR

SISTAR made their debut under Starship Entertainment as a four-member group in 2010 with the single Push Push. Recognized as the “summer queens" of K-pop, the quartet achieved success with hits like Loving U, Touch My Body, and Shake It.Their fourth single, So Cool, debuted at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard Korea K-pop Hot 100 singles chart, marking the beginning of a streak of 9 consecutive number-one hits before the group disbanded in 2017.

SISTAR has left a lasting impact on the industry, boasting significant digital sales and earning the distinction of being one of five Korean artists with nine or more number one singles on Gaon. Despite disbanding, SISTAR members have collaborated multiple times since then and even reunited for a performance of their hit songs on the final episode of the music talk show You Hee-yeol’s Sketchbook.

