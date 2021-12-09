SISTAR's Bora to star in Red Velvet Joy's upcoming JTBC drama 'Only One Person'

On December 9, JTBC drama confirmed that SISTAR's Bora will be starring in the upcoming drama 'Only One Person' which stars Red Velvet's Joy, Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Kyung Nam in the lead role. Bora has been cast for the role of Sister Veronica, a nun who cares for the ill at a hospice. She isn’t like a typical nun, she’s a bit immature and clumsy, but she actively helps the patients at the hospice with Sister Magdalene, played by Lee Soo Mi.

'Only One Person' is an emotional romantic drama about three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. They decide that before they die, they want to take down one bad guy before they go, but in their attempt to take down just one person, they wind up meeting the most valuable person of their lives.

Bora expressed her excitement about being a part of the project and shared that it is a project where you find happiness in small moments. I’m thankful to work with good actors and staff members, and I’m working hard to show you better performance, so please show a lot of interest.

Bora previously appeared in various acting projects, like 'A Korean Odyssey' and 'Dr. Romantic 2.' 'Only One Person' premieres on December 20 at 11 pm KST (7:30 pm IST). Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

