Sisyphus: The Myth star Park Shin Hye tests negative for COVID 19; To continue filming for the drama

A cast member of Sisyphus: The Myth was tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Following which the filming of the drama came to a halt and Park Shin Hye tested for the same.

Over the past few days, a number of dramas came to a standstill owing to the pandemic. From River Where the Moon Rises to The Uncanny Counter, many K-dramas took a beating due to the COVID-19. News broke out that Park Shin Hye's upcoming drama “Sisyphus: The Myth” was also impacted due to the pandemic. It was revealed that a background actor from the show had tested positive for COVID-19. The filming of the drama immediately came to a halt and the cast and crew had to undergo a COVID-19 test.

This includes Park Shin Hye. AllKPop now reports that the actress's COVID-19 test results have arrived and she has tested negative. Her agency issued a statement confirmed the news and added that the actress will continue to film as per her schedule. "Park Shin Hye plans to carry out her schedule normally after testing negative for COVID-19 on the 24th," her agency said. The actress underwent the test on November 23. Earlier in the day, Soompi reported that a source representing Sisyphus: The Myth actor Cho Seung Woo said the star will be following production team's guidelines.

Park Shin Hye has had a busy year. Earlier this year, she starred in the South Korean movie #ALIVE, opposite Yoo Ah In. While she completes work on Sisyphus: The Myth, the actress will soon be seen in the movie Call. The thriller is set to release on the OTT platform this month. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

