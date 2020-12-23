Sisyphus: The Myth Teaser: Park Shin Hye turns the action mode on alongside Cho Seung Woo; Watch

Sisyphus: The Myth teaser was released today. The show stars Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo in the lead.

Park Shin Hye is all set to star in a new series Sisyphus: The Myth and fans were treated to the teaser of the series. The actress stars with Cho Seung Woo in the JTBC drama. The teaser begins with Park Shin Hye drowning after a blast before it opens out to the actress kicking some a**es before she joins Cho Seung Woo to save the world. According to Soompi, the fantasy mystery revolves around a genius engineer Han Tae Sool (Cho Seung Woo), hunting for the truth, while Kang Seo Hae (Park Shin Hye), walks through the dangerous path for him.

In the trailer, Kang Seo Hae is seen beating up the baddies while protecting Han Tae Sool. “If I save you, you can save the world," she informs him in the trailer while she picks the guns and packs in punches. Han Tae Sool announces, "Let’s put an end to this,” before Kang Seo Hae adds, “We can do it this time. I can change everything this time.”

Check out the trailer below:

Character descriptions reveal that Han Tae Sool is a co-founder of the company Quantum and Time. Highly skilled in engineering and coding, Han Tae Sool’s innovation has taken Quantum and Time to the global level. He is dubbed as a "national hero and a miracle in the world of Korean engineering." Life takes a turn when his older brother’s sudden death. After ten years, he finds out a shocking truth about his brother’s death and sets off on a dangerous journey.

Meanwhile, Kang Seo Hae is a skilful warrior who stands by Han Tae Sool. She acquires skills like sliding ropes, knocks down large men and more to survive in a world filled with gangsters and warlords.

ALSO READ: Sisyphus: The Myth star Park Shin Hye tests negative for COVID 19; To continue filming for the drama

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTubeSoompi

Share your comment ×