Sisyphus: The Myth Trailer 2: Cho Seung Woo asks Park Shin Hye to trust him as duo attempts to save the world

A new trailer of Sisyphus: The Myth has been released and it gives a closer look at the upcoming K-drama. The new show stars Cho Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye in the lead. The first teaser trailer was released a few days ago, revealing the two character's on-screen chemistry and promising some jaw-dropping action sequences. The new trailer does give the spotlight to the action scenes but it puts the storyline in the front seat. The trailer opens Cho Seung Woo discussing the unexplored future.

The actor, who plays genius engineer Han Tae Sool, is seen working with intriguing technology before the trailer takes viewers into a plane crash waiting to happen. The engineer is determined to save aircraft and the people while his best friend aka Quantum and Time co-founder Eddie Kim (played by Tae In Ho) informs him that not everyone risks their lives to save others.

As the trailer opens out, Park Shin Hye's Kang Seo Hae and together they promise to save the world. "Whatever happens in the future, just trust me," he requests of her as catastrophe hits South Korea. The duo is seen fighting for their lives while they hope the world survives this catastrophe.

Watch the trailer below:

As reported by Soompi, the production team said, "A teaser video’s been released that shows Han Tae Sool and Kang Seo Hae’s firm determination as they try to change the future. You’ll be able to see a glimpse of their mindset as they aim to save the world.”

Sisyphus: The Myth is set to premiere on February 17. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

