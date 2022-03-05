‘The Sixth Sense 3’ unveils main poster; First episode teaser features Yoon Chan Young & Song Eun Yi

tvN has released the official main poster for ‘The Sixth Sense 3’! Set to start airing on March 18, season 3 of tvN’s popular variety show brings back its cast members Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Nara, Lee Sang Yeob, Jessi, and Lee Mi Joo. In each episode of ‘The Sixth Sense’, the cast members visit three different locations, one of which is entirely created from scratch by the production team. The cast members, along with a guest, are tasked with figuring out which of the three is fake.

For the upcoming season, a teaser for the first episode has also been released, starring Song Eun Yi (singer, actress, and comedian), as well as ‘All of Us Are Dead’ actor Yoon Chan Young. Check out the teaser, below:

‘The Sixth Sense’ aired its first season from September 3 to October 29, 2020, with cast members Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Nara, Jeon So Min, Jessi, and Lee Mi Joo. Lee Sang Yeob joined the cast from season two, which aired from June 25 to September 2021. While five out of the six cast members will be returning for season three, Jeon So Min will not be participating in the upcoming season due to receiving surgery for a foot injury, and her subsequent inability to coordinate her schedule. However, she will still remain a cast member and might join in future seasons.

The first episode of ‘The Sixth Sense 3’ had originally been scheduled to air on March 11 but was postponed to March 18 after cast member Lee Sang Yeob as well as a PD tested positive for COVID-19. Following this news, Jessi and Lee Mi Joo were also diagnosed with the virus.

