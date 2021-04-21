Sixth Sense begins filming for season 2 with original cast; Broadcast in June

tvN's variety show "Sixth Sense" ready for Season 2 with original cast members Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Jessi, Jeon So Min, and Lovelyz's Mijoo.

Sixth Sense is tvN's game variety show which aired in September 2020. The variety show ended after 8 episodes in October that same year. Taking note of the overwhelming response both domestically and internationally, the season would be back with another season.

Filming for season 2 has already begun, as of April 20, and there has been no change in the cast lineup. We are going to have Yoo Jae Suk, Oh Na Ra, Jessi, Jeon So Min, and Lovelyz's Mijoo entertain us once again.

The game variety show has six players every week. That is, a guest player joins the resident players in the game. These six people visit three different places, or people, that are currently in the spotlight. But one of those three are fake; entirely fabricated by the production crew. And these people, the participants have to use their sixth sense, that transcends all other five senses and find the fake among the real ones.

Season 1 filled viewers’ Thursday evenings with joy and laughter and the quirky little plot twists every timee. The expectations for season 2 have thus been high ever since it was announced in March.

Season 2 is supposed to be 12-episode long series and would begin broadcasting in the middle of June of this year.

