Skater Girl Twitter Review: Netizens hail Rachel Saanchita Gupta starrer; Call movie inspirational for kids

As Skater Girl, which has been helmed by Manjari Makijany has been released on the digital platform today, here’s what the netizens have to say about it.

Ever since the nation has witnessed months of lockdown due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the theatres have been on a shutdown. As a result, there has been an increase in the viewership of OTT platforms. And now the digital platforms are coming with new releases almost every week. Keeping up with this trajectory, the recent release on the OTT platform happens to be Manjari Makijany directorial Skater Girl which has released today. The movie a teenage girl from rural India, her life-changing passion for skateboarding and the obstacles that came in her way.

Starring Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman​, Rachel Saanchita Gupta, Anurag Arora in the lead, the movie has opened to rave reviews from the audience. In fact, the netizens have been hailing Skater Girl on social media and have titled it as an inspirational movie. One of the Twitter users wrote, “#skatergirl different motivational story plot and inspirational skating story overall acting and village traditional super. this story motivates some skaters to prove high. Watchable movie and good.” Another user tweeted, “saw #skatergirl and what a fine performance by #RachelSanchitaGupta... It's a nice inspirational movie for kids... Nothing is impossible you just need your will!!! Love.”

One of the Twitter users also wrote, “#SkaterGirl Well Intentioned & Honest in its approach, Heartwarming fairytale story of a Girl taking flight & enjoying freedom/breaking patriarchy in a subtle way is laudable, Watchable fare & certain topics it wants to address like caste/education doesn't gel well !”

Take a look at tweets for Skater Girl:

#SkaterGirl Well Intentioned & Honest in it's approach, Heartwarming fairytale story of a Girl taking flight & enjoying freedom/breaking patriarchy in a subtle way is laudable,Watchable fare & certain topics it wants to address like caste/education doesn't gel well ! pic.twitter.com/o8G9BitgEj — Aravind (@Aravind070292) June 11, 2021

#skatergirl different motivational story plot and inspirational skating story overall acting and village traditional super this story motivate some skaters to prove high . Watchable movie and good#manjarimakijany #netflixindia @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/xJ7LH7gjEy — Gowtham Selva (@GauthamK_selva8) June 11, 2021

#skatergirl #skateboarding #SkateGirl

It's all cool imo ! Skateboarding is cool,following your passion is cool,freedom is cool,helping the under-privilaged rise up is also cool .

In a movie POV,it could have been better,the making&acting is not upto the mark.Felt sparse. 7/10 pic.twitter.com/cymlDRNPjo — Abhi Xoxo (@XoxoAbhi) June 11, 2021

@NetflixIndia saw #skatergirl and what a fine performance by #RachelSanchitaGupta... It's a nice inspirational movie for kids... Nothing is impossible you just need your will!!! Love — कुमार Mishra (@ishaan001) June 11, 2021

Also Read: Skater Girl Movie Review: A rooted tale of discovery and self realization

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×