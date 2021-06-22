  1. Home
The Skrrrt Skrrrt energy continues with release of relay dance video for BamBam's riBBon

Mnet's latest relay dance video stars BamBam in "riBBon".
BamBam's concept photo for riBBon
On June 20, Mnet unveiled BamBam's relay dance video for riBBon through the official YouTube channel of their studio M2. In the video, BamBam and his backup dancers take turns to perform a modified (single file) version of the stage choreography of the song. These relay dance video are immensely popular in the K-Pop community as fans get to see a new and unique version of the choreography and oftentimes, it is rather goofy and playful. The behind-the-scenes clips or bloopers that are added at the very end are great fun too.GOT7’s relay dance videos in particular were hugely popular and always racked in the views.

A smooth choreography with ever-present quirks that BamBam is known to add even during GOT7's relay dances kept the atmosphere light. The behind the scenes bloopers at the end of the song were just as entertaining. The dance video highlighted his skills and beautiful synergy with his companions, transporting fans back to BamBam's trainee days where he was applauded for his dance skills by Yang Hyun Suk during JYPE's joint training with YG Entertainment.

BamBam's first project as an ABYSS artist, mini album riBBon, was released on June 15. The easygoing, uplifting and addictive melody of the title song soon gained attention of masses all over the world and the music video for ribbon garnered 10 Million views in just 24 hours of its release. Not only is that an incredible feat but it also speaks volumes of the love BamBam receives from his fans.

Did you like BamBam's relay dance? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

