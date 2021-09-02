‘SKY Castle’ actors Park Yoo Na and Chani reunite in the new trailer for the awaited fantasy horror film

SF9’s Chani, Park Yoo Na, Kim Woo Rim and more come across a sea of monsters in their school in the new trailer for the upcoming fantasy horror film ‘White Day’ or ‘The Labyrinth’. The teaser trailer released became a hot topic after surpassing 1 million views right after the launch, raising expectations by capturing the mysterious and creepy atmosphere of the mysterious situation at the school where the settlement was broken.

In particular, as soon as a new story that differentiates itself from the original is announced, scenes that can confirm the combination with the exorcism material appear, creating curiosity. The original work of ‘White Day’ is based on the legend of the Korean PC package horror game, which marks the 20th anniversary of its release this year, ‘White Day.’ On top of that, Park Yoo Na, who plays So-young, who exudes a mysterious atmosphere as if she hid the determined expression and secret of Kang Chan-hee, who plays the main character Hee-min, who overcomes the darkness of a school full of danger, shows her strong presence with a short appearance.

As both actors have been recognized for their outstanding acting skills and fantastic chemistry through ‘Sky Castle’ attention is drawn to their performance to be shown once again in this work. ‘White Day’ is a horror fantasy film about high school students struggling to save their friends from evil spirits that are causing strange phenomena late at night at their school. Hee Min is the heir of the greatest exorcist in Korea, who is not yet aware of his own powers. So Young is a girl who is keeping a secret about the curse that is afflicting their school. It will be released in October.

