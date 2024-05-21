SKY Castle actress Oh Na Ra to play Lee Chae Min’s mother in NCT’s Jaehyun starrer school-violence drama I Believe You

Oh Na Ra, a skilled actress known for the popular drama SKY Castle is all set for her next big project. Reports suggest she has confirmed her appearance in a new school-violence drama I Believe You. Reportedly, NCT’s Jaehyun and Lee Chae Min have also been cast as the main characters in this drama.

Oh Na Ra joins cast lineup of upcoming school violence drama I Believe You

On May 21. A Korean media outlet reported that Oh Na Ra has been confirmed to join the cast lineup of I Believe You. Her agency AM9 also confirmed her appearance saying, ‘It is true that Oh Na Ra will star in I Believe You.”

The SKY Castle actress will be taking on the role of Oh Ji Hye, mother of Yang Seo Jun, the character Lee Chae Min will reportedly portray. Reports suggest, that Oh Na Ra has already begun her filming schedule for this drama.

Know more about NCT's Jaehyun, Lee Chae Min starrer new drama I Believe You

I Believe You is an upcoming drama that will revolve around a realistic image of school violence. The story of this drama promises to deliver a pivotal message on the growth and awakening of the weak, who decide to battle against the strong. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

NCT’s Jaehyun, who stepped into an acting career with the 2022 drama Dear M, has reportedly been cast as the male lead Lee Il Nam, a victim of school bullying.

Lee Chae Min, who starred in Crash Course in Romance, has received an offer to play Yang Seo Jun, an antagonist character and a bully.

Joining the cast lineup is actress Jung Yi Seo. She will embody the female lead role, Kim Soo Jeong. Her character is a model student with a good grasp of both academics and athletics.

Though she isn’t born with a golden spoon, Kim Soo Jeong isn’t envious of the girl with more privileges. When her younger sibling becomes a victim of Yang Seo Jun's bullying, she joins forces with Lee Il Nam to fight against him.

Aside from Oh Na Ra, Park Sung Woong, known for A Killing Vote (2023) also confirmed his appearance in this drama and kicked off the filming session.

In addition, Queen of Divorce (2024) actress Kim Sun Young and Love Reset (2023) actor Yoon Kyung Ho have also been cast in pivotal characters, raising anticipation for the drama.

Meanwhile, I Believe You is currently being discussed for an OTT release soon.

ALSO READ: How to get Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s name tags? Know all about new pop-up store goodies