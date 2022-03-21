Sky Castle’s Yum Jung Ah, Jeon So Min and Kim Jae Hwa confirmed as leads in JTBC’s new drama ‘Cleaning Up’

JTBC confirmed a powerful all-women cast of Yum Jung Ah, Jeon So Min and Kim Jae Hwa for the upcoming drama ‘Cleaning Up’ which tells the story about the struggle cleaners at a security firm have as they try to create a new destiny for themselves after overhearing about insider trading. The first episode will be broadcasting after ‘My Liberation Notes’ ends.

Yeom Jung Ah returns to the small screen after 4 years of 'Sky Castle'. Eo Yong Mi is a cleaning service provider for Bested Investment & Securities. She splits the day as a janitor on weekdays and a homemaker on weekends. She is a strong mother and head of household who has to take care of her two daughters who will not get sick even if they put them in her eyes. On the brink of survival, she hears insider trading information and makes a decision.

She and her colleagues Ahn In Kyung (Jeon So Min) and Maeng Soo Ja (Kim Jae Hwa) dream of setting up their own food truck and starting their own mobile cafe. They constantly collect their money while cleaning. Yong Mi is entangled in her decisions, but her cowardly and timid personality puts the brakes on the stock war.

‘Cleaning Up’ is the Korean remake of the British series with the same name. The series was written and created by Mark Marlow. The six-part series premiered on ITV on 9 January 2019.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Son Seok Gu & Lee El face trouble in love in ‘My Liberation Diary’ teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.