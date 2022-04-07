‘SKY Castle’ star Kim Seo Hyung confirmed to lead new drama based on Japanese novel

‘SKY Castle’ star Kim Seo Hyung has been confirmed to star in a new series! The actress’ agency KeyEast Entertainment shared the news on April 7, confirming that Kim Seo Hyung will be appearing in KT Seezn’s original series ‘Paper Moon’ (literal translation). Based on a Japanese novel of the same name (‘Kami no Tsuki’) by Mitsuyo Kakuta, ‘Paper Moon’ has previously been made into both, a movie and a drama, in Japan.

A thriller project, ‘Paper Moon’ follows a woman, Yoo Yi Hwa, a housewife living in her husband’s indifference. She lives a comfortable life, without desire or in need of anything, and feeling bored, she joins a savings bank as a contract employee. As she regains her confidence in the process, she unexpectedly begins to embezzle the VIP customers of the bank, turning her ordinary life upside down and causing irreversible damage.

Kim Seo Hyung has been confirmed to lead ‘Paper Moon’, taking on the role of Yoo Yi Hwa. The project is expected to begin production within this year.

Meanwhile, Kim Seo Hyung has also recently been confirmed to star alongside Han Suk Kyu in Watcha’s new slice of life drama 'It Might Be A Little Spicy Today' (literal title). The actress will be playing the role of Chang Wook (Han Suk Kyu)’s cancer-ridden wife, as he attempts to mend their relationship while cooking for her in order to give her strength.

Kim Seo Hyung has previously impressed audiences with her impeccable acting in dramas like ‘SKY Castle’ and ‘Mine’, and her upcoming two projects, ‘Paper Moon’ and ‘It Might Be A Little Spicy Today’, are increasing anticipation for new facets of the actress’ undeniable talent.

