Sleepless MV: Start Up's Kim Seon Ho shows us true pain post a breakup paired with Younha's gorgeous vocals

Epitone Project's latest work is the dramatic single Sleepless which features Younha's vocals and stars Start-Up's Kim Seon-ho in the melancholic music video as a man dealing with the after-effects of a breakup. Watch Sleepless MV below.

"As if it was just yesterday / The countless nights that I loved you / Become so useless / Like melted ice / It’s already been a few years / So my heart gets cold again, yes," Younha's breathtaking vocals take over in Epitone Project's new single Sleepless, which he produced. While the dramatic track is nothing short of a heartbreaking anthem for people dealing with bad breakups, Start-Up star Kim Seon-ho adds even more gravitas with his emotive expressions in Sleepless' cathartic music video.

In the melancholic Sleepless MV, we're treated with Seon-ho's ethereal visuals as the 34-year-old actor plays a man dealing with the after-effects of a breakup, the past of which still lingers in his daily life. Right from remnants of his partner through their clothes and polaroids to being in a constant sorrowful state of mind is paralleled by the beautiful dark aesthetic setting. Moreover, there's poetry in motion as every time Seon-ho uses his camera to click a photo of himself, while out on a stroll, he stands in the center focus but eventually moves to the side out of habit, possibly leaving space for his ex, the one that got away. The highlight comes in the final scene when Seon-ho's impressive acting chops are given the close-up spotlight as he finally has his breakdown moment not being able to pretend to be happy anymore.

Watch the heartbreaking music video of Sleepless below:

Meanwhile, Seon-ho continues to win hearts with his stint in the popular variety show 2 Days 1 Night. Seon-ho also in talks to play the main lead in the upcoming tvN drama Link as a handsome chef. Link is being directed by Nah Sang-hoon of Hello Monster fame and Kwon Ki-young of Suspicious Partner fame.

