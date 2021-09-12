From slice of life to fantasy, here are the Top 5 underrated dramas to watch NOW

In today’s day and age, one can find a genre of K-drama to watch and get sucked into the vortex of ‘K-Dramas’! There are multiple genres like slice of life, romance, law, historical, fantasy, futuristic, mystery and the list goes on. Albeit, there are a lot of K-drama watchers but still, there are a couple of dramas that do not get as much recognition as others and still have an amazing plot, direction, characters, etc. Here is our recommendation of 5 underrated dramas that you should add to your watchlist!

Liver or Die (Slice of Life, Drama)

Poong Sang took care of his 4 younger siblings and supported them financially because his parents did not support them. His younger siblings are Jin Sang, Jung Sang Hwa Sang, and youngest sibling Hwe Sang. Poong Sang is now middle-aged, but he has never lived his life for himself. He is still busy dealing with the affairs of his younger siblings. Jin Sang makes trouble as he waits for a chance to change his life. Jung Sang is a doctor. She is smart, logical and cool-headed.Hwa Sang has an inferiority complex due to her older sister Jung Sang. She is also a troublemaker like her older brother Jin Sang. Hwe Sang dreams of becoming a professional baseball player, but he has failed to achieve his dream. But soon, he realises he may not have enough time to live for himself either. What can he choose- his freedom or his beloved family?

Starring: Yoo Joon Sang, Oh Ji Ho, Jeon Hye Bin, Lee Si Young, Chae Seo Won and Shin Dong Mi.

Episodes: 20

Couple on the Backtrack (Comedy, Romance, Supernatural)

38-years-old and married, Choi Ban Do (Son Ho Jun) and Ma Jin Joo (Jang Na Ra), were in love when they got married but now, hate each other and regret marrying at such a young age. Choi Ban Do has been burdened with being the breadwinner, and Ma Jin Joo is a housewife with low self-esteem. The couple travels through time and finds themselves as 20-year-old university students where they met for the first time. A great drama that shows the main couple reliving the ‘good old days’ and wondering where they really that ‘good’?

Starring: Jang Na Ra, Son Ho Jun, Jang Ki Yong, Go Bo Gyeol, Han Bo Reum, Lee Yi Kyung

Episodes: 12

Marriage Contract (Drama, Romance)

After being diagnosed with a possibly terminal brain tumor, Kang Hye Soo (Uee), a desperate single mother, agrees to be a liver donor for her new boss’ (Lee Seo Jin) mother. In exchange, she will receive a significant sum of money that she hopes to leave to her daughter. In order to pass the screening process, they must legally wed and convince the hospital that they’ve been in a long-term relationship. What they foolishly thought would be a quiet transaction between the two of them, quickly becomes more complicated as more people get involved, including her 7-year-old daughter. Money isn’t the only thing required for happiness, and love makes life worth living.

Starring: Lee Seo Jin, Uee, Shin Rin Ah, Kim Yong Gun, Pyong Ye Jin.

Episodes: 16.

How To Be Thirty (Comedy, Romance, Friendship)

Seo Ji Won (Jung In Sun) is a budding web-based cartoon author who decides to devote her undivided attention to her craft – forsaking love in favor of her career. And her decision pays off. By the time she is 25, she is a published author. Now, aged 30, she has become a well-recognized writer with scores of devoted readers. But turning her back on romance turns out to be harder than she first thought when Lee Seung Yoo (Kang Mi Hyuk), her first love from her middle school days, returns to the scene to turn her world upside down. And things get more complicated when the film director Cha Do Hoon (Song Jae Rim) – who has been charged with adapting Seo Ji Won’s web-based series for the screen – confides in her and appears keen to strike up a close friendship. At the same time, her friends Lee Ran Joo (Ahn Hee Yeon), who works as a radio announcer, and Hong Ah Young (Cha Min Ji), who runs a cafe, are also facing hard times. One day, Hong Ah Young's ex-boyfriend who hurt her in the past appears in front of her once again. Meanwhile, Hyeong Joon Young (Baek Sung Chul), who had a one-night stand with Lee Ran Joo and now has feelings for her, works part-time at Hong Ah Young's cafe.

Starring: Jung In Sun, Kang Min Hyuk, Song Jae Rim, Ahn Hee Yeon, Cha Min Ji, Baek Sung Chul.

Episodes: 15

Do You Like Brahms? (Musical, Drama, Romance)

In defiance of her family’s opposition, Song Ah (Park Eun Bin) gets accepted to the music school of the same university where she originally majored in business. As she’s seven years older than her classmates, she finds her new academic life daunting and struggles to find strength. One day, she hears Joon Young (Kim Min Jae) playing “Traumerei," which comforts her. Joon Young is a talented pianist who started playing the piano when he was six. He’s been friends with Jung Kyung (Park Ji Hyun), the granddaughter of Kyunghoo Group’s CEO, for a long time, and is in love with her. When he decides to keep his distance from Jung Kyung, he meets Song Ah. A beautiful romance drama that weaves through each note, each beat. A slow burner but definitely worth your time!

Starring: Park Eun Bin, Kim Min Jae, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Sung Chul, Bae Da Bin and Lee Yoo Jin.

Episodes: 16

