Slow Horses Trailer: Gary Oldman to lead a group of disgraced MI5 agents in upcoming series

Slow Horses, Apple TV+'s newest drama, now has a trailer. In the first trailer for Apple TV+'s upcoming drama/thriller series Slow Horses, Gary Oldman plays the cynical head of a down-and-out branch of MI5.

The show, based on Mick Herron's award-winning book series, follows an MI5 dumping site called Slough House, where inept operatives are placed after making mistakes on the job. Slow Horses is produced by See-Saw Films and will be adapted for television by Will Smith of Veep. Academy Award nominees Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce, as well as Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke, join Oldman in the main cast.

Check out the trailer here:

However, Oldman can be seen in action as Jackson Lamb, the dry but clever head of the underdog MI5 force, in a new teaser for Slow Horses from Apple TV. With its blend of espionage thrills and smart conversation, the series' humorous yet tragic tone is on full display. The trailer introduces Slough House and its reputation as a bottom-feeding agency. Interestingly, when the team finally gets a prospective case, they may have a chance to turn things around.

Slow Horses, an original series from Apple, is poised to be a highly anticipated original series for the streaming platform. The six-part miniseries adapts the first novel in Herron's series, with possibilities for more seasons if it becomes popular. Long-time admirers of Oldman's work will undoubtedly be pleased to see the gifted actor return to the genre that has provided him with some of his most memorable performances. Slow Horses is set to be released on April 1st.

