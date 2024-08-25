'Slowly preparing to start again': Strong Girl Bong Soon's Ji Soo hints at gradual comeback 4 years after bullying scandal

Ji Soo has been away from the public eye since 2021 when he got involved in school bullying accusations. The actor was discharged from the military in October 2023 and earlier this year, he also activated his social media account. With his latest vlog posted, the Strong Woman Bong Soon actor gave clues about his return to the entertainment industry.

On August 24, Ji Soo uploaded a video on YouTube titled Movie Vlog Documentary EP. 01 The End of Tunnel. In the video, he discussed that a lot has happened over the past 4 years since he took a hiatus. He shared that he successfully fulfilled his military service and also resolved the misunderstandings with his friends who spoke about issues regarding him. He added that he is preparing to slowly start again.

Earlier in June, it was confirmed that Ji Soo has been cast in the Filipino drama Black Rider alongside Ruru Madrid. The actor also reaffirmed the news with an Instagram story.

In an interview with Sports Chosun in October 2023, Ji Soo explained that he met with the initial accuser and they discussed the matter and sorted it out. The two are now on good terms, he added. He also elaborated on the matter of his last drama River Where the Moon Rises. He stated that he wanted to clear the air surrounding the accusations but things changed for the worse, and he didn't have an agency to back him up so he had to drop out and enlist in the military.

Ji Soo also clarified on the bullying issue and explained how the situation was for him back in school. He also elucidated that he met with the accuser and realized that the person felt left out because of him and felt that Ji Soo had excluded them from other students. The accuser too explained to the media outlet that they had cleared out the misunderstandings and they kept in touch.

Ji Soo made his debut in 2012 with To the Beautiful You. Since then, he has been cast in hits like My First First Love, Strong Girl Bong Soon, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and more.

