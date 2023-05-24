SM 3.0 highlights: NCT Japan, Shohei, Eunseok, Seunghan's future, Sungchan and Shotaro's exit, and more

In a highly anticipated press conference, SM Entertainment recently unveiled their groundbreaking plans for SM 3.0. The announcement sent shockwaves through the K-pop industry, as fans worldwide eagerly anticipated the upcoming artist releases, tours for 2023, and the final formation of the NCT group. This article delves into the highlights of SM 3.0, exploring the exciting prospects for artists such as Sungchan, Shotaro, Eunseok, and Seunghan, and the future that awaits them.

Unveiling the future: Artist releases and tours for 2023

SM Entertainment's SM 3.0 announcement took the music industry by storm, as they revealed a stellar lineup of artist releases and tours for the upcoming year. Fans can expect a flurry of highly anticipated comebacks and debuts from their favorite SM artists. The meticulously planned tours promise to showcase the immense talent and artistry of SM's roster, delivering unforgettable experiences to fans around the world.

SM Entertainment's artist activity lineup for the first half of 2023 features an array of exciting releases. Expect highly anticipated studio albums from SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT, and more, alongside a captivating mini album by aespa. The agency is also set to unveil a range of solo and unit projects, including anticipated releases from Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, EXO's Baekhyun, Suho, D.O., Chen, and many others. Additionally, fans can look forward to an array of exhilarating world tours by most of SM's esteemed groups as part of the 2023 agenda.

NCT's final formation: Shosei, Sungchan, Shotaro, Eunseok, and Seunghan's future

The NCT fandom has been buzzing with excitement as it was announced one new group will be debuting under the NCT franchise and it will be the final line group of NCT. SM Entertainment has announced its plans for 2023, which include the debut of NCT Tokyo (tentative name). This upcoming group will mark the final expansion of the NCT concept. After the debut of NCT Tokyo, the agency will shift its focus towards supporting the existing NCT members, marking the conclusion of NCT's "infinite expansion" strategy.

However, at the same time, it was announced Sungchan and Shotaro will be leaving NCT and debuting in an upcoming boy group of SM Entertainment along with Eunseok, and Seunghan which is scheduled to debut later this year. Meanwhile, it was revealed that SM rookie Shohei will not be joining NCT’s new boy group which is focused to have more Japanese members.

A new girl group in the making, two new SM rookies, and artists safety

It was also announced that with a new boy group, SM Entertainment is also planning to debut a new girl group. They are going to reveal new SM rookies as well. Finally, the CEOs talk about artist safety and health, ticket costs and sales, and encouraging SM and K-pop growth.

The SM 3.0 announcement has set the K-pop world abuzz with excitement and anticipation. With the promise of awe-inspiring artist releases, spectacular tours, and the final formation of NCT, SM Entertainment is poised to captivate fans around the globe. The future looks incredibly promising for Sungchan, Shotaro, Eunseok, and Seunghan as they are set to debut in a new boy group and all the talented artists under SM's wing. As the industry evolves, SM Entertainment continues to push boundaries, redefine norms, and leave an indelible mark on music and entertainment.

