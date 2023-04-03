SM Artists including Park So Dam, and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun unite to show love for Red Velvet at the Seoul concert

Red Velvet finally held their long-awaited ‘R to V’ concert at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, which marked their first solo concert in over three years. SM artists and other celebrities united to show their love and support for the popular K-pop girl group. Among the attendees were Park So Dam and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun, who were seen cheering and dancing along to the group's hit songs. Along with this NCT’s Doyoung, SHINee's Minho, and Super Junior’s Eunhyuk also attended their concert.

Park So Dam and AKMU’s Lee Suhyun Show Their Love for Red Velvet

Park So Dam, best known for her roles in the films ‘Parasite’ and ‘Record of Youth,’ shared her excitement about attending the concert on her Instagram story. She posted several photos of the concert and Yeri also got clicked with her backstage. Meanwhile, AKMU's Lee Suhyun also took to social media to share her experience at the concert. She posted a photo of Yeri with lots of emojis. With this, both Park So Dam and Lee Suhyun give fans a hint of their friendship with Yeri and their admiration for the group's talent and charisma.

Other SM artists at the concert

While this was a long-awaited concert for Red Velvet fans after three years of long wait other SM artists also did not back off in showing support for the group by attending the concert and getting photos clicked with them backstage.

NCT’s Doyoung, SHINee’s Minho, and Super Junior’s Eunhyuk attended the concert on the second night.

Red Velvet Continues to Dominate the K-pop Industry with Their Talent and Charisma

The Red Velvet concert in Seoul was a huge success, with fans coming together to support the K-pop group. The group performed their hit songs showing off their incredible vocal and dance skills. Red Velvet continues to dominate the K-pop industry with their talent and charisma. The group has gained a massive following since their debut in 2014, and their popularity shows no signs of slowing down. Red Velvet's success in the K-pop industry is a result of their hard work, dedication, and incredible talent, and fans can look forward to more amazing performances from the group in the future.

Kudos to Red Velvet on a successful concert!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jisoo stun fans with their spontaneous impromptu performance of FLOWER at the airport