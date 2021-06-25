  1. Home
SM confirms D.O’s first solo album release; Anticipation rises as Twitter is abuzz with excited fans

EXO-Ls, are you ready for D.O's first solo album? Check out what SM Entertainment had to say about it and fans reactions here!
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 02:44 pm
EXO's D.O at the press con of movie Underdog EXO's D.O at the opening ceremony of movie Underdog in 2018
June 25 is off to a great start! EXO’s beloved member and vocalist D.O, aka Kyungsoo, has been revealed to be working hard on his first solo album! D.O was discharged from the military in January this year, and the group soon released their highly-awaited comeback, EP Don’t Fight The Feeling. As per SM, D.O’s first solo album is all set to release in late July.

 

D.O is a singer, songwriter and actor, while being incredibly talented in all of them. He debuted as a member of EXO in 2012 and since then, has also shown his charms in acting. What makes this solo album even more special is that it’s the singer’s first-ever album that is solely his, after nine years of debuting in the industry. Not to say he hasn’t worked on solo songs. D.O had previously released his first solo track called That’s Okay as a part of SM Station project back in July 2019. He has even worked on a solo OST titled Crying Out for the drama ‘Cart’. SM Entertainment stated, ”D.O. will release a solo album at the end of July. Please pay a lot of attention to it.”

 

As this is first solo, expectations are high that the singer-actor will go all out with his incredible talent. And not just in acting, but also for promotions. Fans are ecstatic to add the label of ‘Soloist’, to the many labels D.O already possesses - Blue Dragon Awards Winner, Singer of the nation’s healing song, Korea’s favourite box office idol-turned actor - as said by a Twitter fan.

 

Check out some fan reactions below:

 

 

Meanwhile, D.O is currently filming the movie The Moon starring Sol Kyung Gu and is also confirmed to star in Secret, the Korean remake of a popular Taiwanese movie. 

 

Also Read: EXO's Chen looks fresh on Japan Magazine cover; Fans speculate One Summer Day to be his new single release

 

How excited are you for D.O’s first solo album? Tell us in the comments below!

 

Know more about EXO's D.O

What is D.O's full name and position in EXO?
D.O's real name in Doh Kyungsoo. He is the main vocalist of EXO.
Does D.O have an Instagram account?
No, D.O does not have an Instagram account as of yet. He only uses EXO's official account - @weareone.exo
Has D.O won any awards in acting?
Yes, D.O has won multiple awards from major acting awards shows. He has won awards in acting in Blue Dragon Film Awards, Asia Artist Awards, The Seoul's Awards, Director's Cut Awards, Baeksang Art Awards, Buil Film Awards and more.

