SM Ent announces online auditions for '2021 SM Talent Show Vol 2' for English speaking K pop idol aspirants

SM Entertainment will be launching the first round of the '2021 SM Talent Show Vol.2' starting this Friday! Earlier this year, SM Entertainment's Lee Soo Man made his plans of taking the company to greater heights, via SM Congress 2021. SM Entertainment is planning to launch NCT's new subunit NCT Hollywood and will recruit American males aged between 13 to 25 years of age, via an audition program.

Home to a roster of K-pop groups including SuperM, EXO, SHINee and aespa, SM Entertainment will be conducting the first round of auditions for English-speaking, male applicants born between 1997 to 2009 (aged between 11 to 24). The online audition portal is expected to launch this Thursday, July 29 at 11 am EST (8:30 pm IST). Interested individuals are required to submit an introduction video as well as a clip showcasing talent in singing, dancing, etc. The applications will be accepted till August 15.

This will be followed by one-on-one video auditions for those who move forward to the next round. Applicants will have a chance to sign a contract with SM Entertainment, and winners from each country will get AirPods Pro as a prize! Now, that's a unique prize we would like to contest for!

