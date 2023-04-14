SM Ent. artists including EXO, aespa, NCT reported to join BTS, BLACKPINK, more on fan platform Weverse

SM Entertainment, one of the largest entertainment companies in South Korea, has reportedly agreed to have their artists join the fan platform Weverse. This move is expected to enhance fan engagement and strengthen the global reach of SM's artists.

Why is the Move Significant for SM's Artists?

Weverse is a fan platform created by HYBE and launched in 2019, offering a space for fans to connect with their favorite artists and purchase exclusive merchandise. This platform has become increasingly popular among K-pop fans worldwide, with groups such as BTS, TXT, and ENHYPEN already on the platform.

The move will bring SM's extensive roster of artists, from first-generation Kangta and Boa to fourth-generation aespa and NCT, to Weverse. This will provide fans with a centralised location to connect with their favorite artists and access exclusive content. Fans can expect to engage with their idols through features such as live broadcasts, fan communities, and official merchandise.

With this move, Weverse is poised to become an even more prominent platform for K-pop fans, consolidating a significant portion of the industry's fan base in one place. It will also facilitate cross-promotion between SM and HYBE artists, leading to increased visibility and collaboration opportunities.

A master stroke move

Insiders in the music industry speculate that HYBE's collaboration with SM Entertainment will benefit both parties, as the latter gains access to the popular fan platform Weverse, while HYBE earns a significant amount of money from the deal. With the entry of around 10 teams of SM artists into Weverse, the platform is expected to grow rapidly, given the importance of the quantity and quality of participating artists in determining the competitiveness of a fan platform. Moreover, this move is expected to improve communication between artists and their fandom, as Weverse is known for its user convenience and real-time live service, "Weverse Live". However, the entry of SM artists into Weverse may have an impact on ‘Dear You’, an SM affiliate that operates the fandom communication platform ‘Bubble’. ‘Dear You’ acquired NCsoft's fandom platform 'Universe' earlier this year, which is in direct competition with Weverse. Nonetheless, it is expected that SM artists will continue to use Bubble alongside Weverse.

The music industry considers fan platforms as an area of potential growth for entertainment companies, apart from the traditional models of album sales or performances. The collaboration between HYBE and SM, along with Kakao, is deemed possible due to their comprehensive agreement. As more artists join Weverse, the competition to secure artists is expected to intensify between various fan platforms.

What can fans expect with SM artists joining Weverse?

The agreement between SM and HYBE to have SM artists join Weverse is a significant development in the K-pop industry. It represents a new era of fan engagement and opens up new opportunities for SM's artists. With this move, Weverse is positioned to become an even more important platform for K-pop fans, consolidating a significant portion of the industry's fan base in one place. We can expect to see exciting new developments in the coming months as SM's artists join Weverse and begin to engage with their fans in new ways.

