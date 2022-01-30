SM Entertainment announces '2022 SM Global Auditions KWANGYA' to commence from THIS date

On January 30, SM Entertainment officially announced that it would be opening its '2022 SM Global Audition KWANGYA' the following day, that is from January 31. The auditions will be open to aspiring singers all over the world, regardless of gender or nationality, and anyone born between 2003 and 2011 is eligible to apply.

The first phase of the auditions will take place from January 31 to February 20. Applicants are required to fill out a brief form and submit videos that showcase their singing, rapping, dancing, acting, or other performing skills that highlight their potential as artists! The second round of auditions will take place offline, and those who pass will be offered the chance of a lifetime - which is to sign an exclusive contract with SM Entertainment!

One of the biggest entertainment companies in South Korea, SM Entertainment was established in 1995 by record executive and record producer Lee Soo Man. The entertainment powerhouse home to global artists like EXO, Girls Generation, Super Junior, Red Velvet, NCT and aespa to name a few. For more information on the audition process and how to apply, you can refer to SM Entertainment’s official website.

