SM Entertainment announces 'Girls On Top' featuring SNSD's Taeyeon, Red Velvet's Seulgi, Wendy, BoA & more

SM Entertainment has announced the formation of a 'SuperM' style group, this time with top female idols! On December 27, SM Entertainment announced that a girl group in a similar style would be formed called GOT, or 'Girls on Top' featuring BoA, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Wendy, and aespa’s Karina and Winter.

Not just that, the group will hold a special performance on January 1, 2022, potentially at SMTOWN’s upcoming free online concert, and release their first song on January 3 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Channelling femme fatale energy, the girls pose for a group picture together, looking gorgeous in glamourous outfits! It is commendable how we will see SM group's best singers, dancers and visuals as one group.

You can check out their group photo below:

Back in August 2019, SM Entertainment announced the formation of a new boy group formed from members of SHINee, EXO, and NCT. The group called SuperM debuted later that year with SHINee’s Taemin, EXO’s Baekhyun and Kai, and NCT’s Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas. Fans had hoped to see a 'girl version' of this and we finally have it. A little late, but better late than never! Happy to have 'Girls on Top' on board!

