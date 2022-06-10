SM Entertainment announces global ‘AUDITION : NCT PROJECT’; Details inside
The agency has announced its ‘Welcome To The NeoCiTy’ global auditions. Read on for more.
SM Entertainment might soon be adding new members to its boy group NCT. On June 9, at 8:30 pm IST, the agency announced its upcoming audition titled ‘Welcome to the NeoCiTy’. SM Entertainment will be accepting applicants for the same from 14 cities around the world: Toronto, Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok, Jakarta, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Beijing, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Tokyo.
Following the end of the application period, which differs for each city, SM Entertainment will commence a round of online auditions, followed by a round of on-site auditions. If successful, applicants could potentially stand a chance to train and debut under SM Entertainment, as a member of NCT.
Check out more details about SM Entertainment’s global audition, below:
Meanwhile, SM Entertainment also released a video announcing the same, writing, “AUDITION : NCT PROJECT” and “Welcome to the NeoCiTy”. The minute long video features the current members of NCT, and comes along with a link to the application form.
Watch the video, below:
NCT, standing for Neo Culture Technology, is a boy group formed by SM Entertainment in 2016, the agency’s first boy group since EXO’s debut in 2012. Currently, NCT comprises 23 members, divided into four sub-units. The group’s concept allows for the addition of new members and the movement of members between units, as before their debut, SM Entertainment’s founder Lee Soo Man had announced at a press conference that there would be various collaborations and units possible between the members. Further, there would not be a set member number for these groups, though there were speculations about the same.
What do you think about this news? Share with us in the comments below.Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.