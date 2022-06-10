SM Entertainment announces global ‘AUDITION : NCT PROJECT’; Details inside

SM Entertainment might soon be adding new members to its boy group NCT. On June 9, at 8:30 pm IST, the agency announced its upcoming audition titled ‘Welcome to the NeoCiTy’. SM Entertainment will be accepting applicants for the same from 14 cities around the world: Toronto, Vancouver, New York, Los Angeles, Seoul, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok, Jakarta, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Beijing, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Tokyo.

Following the end of the application period, which differs for each city, SM Entertainment will commence a round of online auditions, followed by a round of on-site auditions. If successful, applicants could potentially stand a chance to train and debut under SM Entertainment, as a member of NCT.

Check out more details about SM Entertainment’s global audition, below: