SM Entertainment cancels EXO’s EXIST pre-order albums; Disheartened fans express anger and disappointment

EXO's highly-anticipated 7th full album, EXIST, was released on July 10, and it has been breaking records across various charts, including iTunes, YouTube, TikTok, Billboard, Melon, and Spotify.

EXO's EXIST pre-orders canceled

Despite the group's success, EXO-Ls, the dedicated fanbase of EXO, expressed their dissatisfaction with what they perceive as mistreatment by SM Entertainment regarding EXO's comeback. In response to the mounting complaints, SM Entertainment attributed the debacle to past instances of ‘overstocking issues.’ However, this explanation only served to fuel the fans' frustration. They firmly believe that the essence of a pre-order period is to provide companies with an accurate forecast of the number of albums to produce and stock, thereby preventing inventory-related mishaps like the one they experienced.

The situation was further compounded by the persistent appeals from the EXO-L US fanbase for a purchase link to buy EXIST within the United States. Unfortunately, despite the announcement being made less than two weeks before the closure of pre-orders, the group purchases were ultimately canceled. These events left a wave of disheartened fans who had put in considerable effort to secure album orders, only to see their endeavors go to waste.

Mistreatment of EXO’s comeback

One of the initial concerns raised by the EXO-L fan community revolves around a noticeable inconsistency in YouTube view counts. Although Cream Soda's music video claimed the top spot on YouTube Music's Worldwide chart for at least two days, and EXO's 'Killing Voice' performance garnered six million views within a mere two-day period, the music video shockingly registered a total of only ten million views over four days. In response to this anomaly, fans reached out to YouTube administrators, who confirmed that the view count was indeed associated with the SM Entertainment channel.

In addition to the view count issue, EXO accumulated a remarkable 1.6 million pre-orders for their 7th full-length album. However, on the day the album was scheduled to go on sale, fans received emails from retailers notifying them of shipping delays. The cause of these delays, as stated, was the insufficient supply of album copies by SM Entertainment. To make matters worse, a subset of fans was surprised to receive emails informing them that their pre-orders had been abruptly canceled.

